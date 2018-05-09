No fewer than 310 high tension poles belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) were destroyed during a stormy rain which caused blackouts parts of Port Harcourt.

The company’s Manager of Corporate Communications, John Onyi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to Taha, other facilities damaged by the rainstorm were cross arm conductors and 150mm aluminum conductors that spanned more than 32,000 metres.

“In the wake of the loss, two 33 kilovolts (KV) and five 11kv feeders located at Rivers State University and Rumuola were affected.

“Other areas on the 11kv feeder are Rumuomoi, Federal, Wokoma, Bori Camp and Rumuola. The damage threw a cross section of Port Harcourt metropolis into darkness,” he said.

Taha who said that efforts were being made to repair damaged facilities and replace the poles appealed for corporation and patience of residents.

“It is regrettable that PHED is facing such a loss at this moment due to natural disaster. However, we guarantee that supply will be restored to the affected areas soon.

“We have already taken stock of the extent of the damage and currently sourcing materials for rehabilitation work to start in earnest,” he said.

Taha warned residents to avoid erecting structures under high tension lines and urged them to obey safety rules especially during the raining season. (NAN)