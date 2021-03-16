Ekiti House of Assembly has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse to avert natural disaster, as the raining season approaches.

The assembly gave the warning following the drawing of its attention to the rainstorm that wreaked havoc at Erinmope-Ekiti, at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Micheal Arubu, the lawmaker representing Moba Constituency II, had under matters of public importance, lobbied the assembly to prevail on the state government and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of the victims.

He said that the victims, most of whom were peasant farmers, had been rendered homeless by the March 5 rainstorm in the community.

The speaker, while sympathising with the victims, urged residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse to rid the state of flooding, as the raining season approached.

Afuye promised that the assembly would prevail on the executive arm and its agencies like the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to bring succour to the victims.

Another business conducted at Tuesday’s plenary was the committal of the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ekiti Audit Service Commission and the offices of Auditor-General for the State and Local Government Bill, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that contributors to the debate included Mr Ajibade Adeyemi (APC-Moba I), Stephen Aribasoye (APC-Ikole II), Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba (APC-Emure) and Mr Akin Oso (APC-Ido/Osi II).

They all expressed support to the speedy passage of the bill to encourage transparency and accountability in the state finance.

The bill was, thereafter, committed to the House Committee on Public Account for further legislative scrutiny and consideration.

NAN also reports that two other bills – Ekiti Consumer Protection Bill, 2021 and Ekiti Victims Charter Bill, 2021 – passed through first reading, as read by the Clerk of the assembly, Mr Tola Esan.

The assembly, thereafter, adjourned till March 18. (NAN)

