Railways generate N327m monthly – NRC MD

The rail of the transportation generates the average of N327 million monthly, Managing Director of Nigeria Railway (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said in Abuja o Thursday.

Okhiria told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  the Abuja-Kaduna route generated an average of N265 million; Lagos-Ibadan, N17 million; Warri-Itakpe generated N45 million.

The standard gauge Lagos-Ibadan route was inaugurated commercial activities on June 21, 2020.

covers 157 kilometres.

The 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri began operations on Oct. 9, 2020.

runs from the southern oil hub of Warri near the Atlantic coast northwards into the major iron ore producing region in Kogi.

The single-track project, built China Civil Engineering Construction , was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the ancillary facilities yard at the recently named Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex in Agbor, Delta.

The Lagos-Ibadan train service conveys passengers, the Warri-Itakpe route is freight haulage.

Okhiria told NAN with the introduction of an additional Diesel Multiple , the had the number of train trips between Abuja and Kaduna from eight to 10 per day.

He added Wednesdays, trips on that route had been from four to six.

He expressed confidence that this would go a long way to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. (NAN)

