Chief Ekene Enefe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra says the current efforts to resuscitate the nation’s railway system will engender sustainable economic growth.

Enefe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, the Anambra capital, on Tuesday.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for investing heavily in the sector.



According to him, when the railway network is completed and functional, it will help to reduce the current heavy traffic on roads and make the road infrastructure durable.

He described transportation as crucial to effective movement of goods and services.

He said that cheap means of transportation would translate to greater prosperity for the economic players in the long run.

He lauded the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amechi, for the effective supervision of the project, designed to link the various parts of the country.

“I will say the transport ministry is one of the most vibrant ministries under the Buhari’s administration.



“This is because it is the ministry that is laying the foundation for long term sustainability of the economy.

“The railway infrastructure, which is experiencing massive investment, is important in so many ways.

“It will ease and cheapen the movement of goods and services in the country and help to create millions of jobs for Nigerians.

“The Lagos-Ibadan route is already operational. We have the Lagos-Kano route.

“We also have the Eastern Corridor, which stretches from Port Harcourt through South-East, North Central and North-East to Maiduguri.



“We believe they will help to reduce the pressure on our roads, make them last longer and help us save money on maintenance, when completed.

“I must commend the minister for his innovative thinking and focus.

“He has supervised the project effectively and refused to be distracted by all the noise around.

Enefe said it was gratifying that the project was taking place at a time the economy had nosedived due to COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in international oil market.



He called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s bid to realise the project, including borrowing to fund it.

He, however, advised that efforts be made to ensure the funds were applied for optimal effect on the project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

