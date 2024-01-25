Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectRailway corporation generates N1.49b from passengers in Q3 2023- NBS
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Railway corporation generates N1.49b from passengers in Q3 2023- NBS

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
55
National bureau of Statistics, NBS, releases report on cooking gas.
National bureau of Statistics, NBS.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation generated N1.49 billion as revenue from passengers in Q3 of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This is contained in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q3 and Q4 2023 released in Abuja on  Thursday.

The report showed that the figure increased by 108.25 per cent compared to the N715.09 million generated in Q3 of 2022.

Similarly, it showed that N286.78 million was collected in Q3 2023 as revenue from goods/ cargos, this increased by 181.58 per cent from N101.84 million received in Q3 2022.

“Also, other receipts grew by 1.05 per cent in Q3 2023 from the N117.98 million recorded in Q3 2022.”

The report also showed that the number of rail transport passengers in Q3 2023 increased to 594,348.

“This is higher than the 500,348 recorded in Q3 2022, representing a growth rate of 18.79 per cent. ”

In addition, the report showed 81,963 tons of goods were transported in Q3 2023,compared to 33,312 tons reported in Q3 2022. (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Previous article
ICT Sector: Zulum, Fashola, Fayemi, others recommend consolidation of gains
Next article
Uzodike says EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano sad
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.