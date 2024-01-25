Railway corporation generates N1.49b from passengers in Q3 2023- NBS

The Nigerian Railway Corporation generated N1.49 billion as revenue from passengers in Q3 of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This is contained in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q3 and Q4 2023 released in Abuja on Thursday.

The report showed that the figure increased by 108.25 per cent compared to the N715.09 million generated in Q3 of 2022.

Similarly, it showed that N286.78 million was collected in Q3 2023 as revenue from goods/ cargos, this increased by 181.58 per cent from N101.84 million received in Q3 2022.

“Also, other receipts grew by 1.05 per cent in Q3 2023 from the N117.98 million recorded in Q3 2022.”

The report also showed that the number of rail transport passengers in Q3 2023 increased to 594,348.

“This is higher than the 500,348 recorded in Q3 2022, representing a growth rate of 18.79 per cent. ”

In addition, the report showed 81,963 tons of goods were transported in Q3 2023,compared to 33,312 tons reported in Q3 2022. (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike

