Raids: NDLEA recovers 8,268kg of cocaine, heroin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) says it has seized more than 8,268 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk, among others.

This happened in a weeklong coordinated raids in Ondo State, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu State, Bauchi State, Edo and Anambra, a statement said.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, issued the statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that no fewer than 15 drug dealers, including a woman on wheelchair, were arrested during the “Offensive Action’’ operations.

He said that the operation which began on Aug. 1, lasted until Saturday across the seven states.

He noted that the raids were aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states.

He said that the action was directed by the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa against all drug cartels across the country.

Babafemi said that the bulk of the seized drugs were recovered from Ondo State and Edo.

According to him, in Akure, a 27-year old Omokayode Adedayo was on Friday, arrested on Oda road, Akure South Local Government Area.

Babafemi said that the raids in Akwa Ibom led to the recovery of 64.903 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, including 1.203 kilogrammes of crack cocaine from a 26-year old Nwoye Solomon.

“In Adamawa state, a drug dealer, Ikechukwu Onuh, was arrested at Jimeta, Yola on Thursday with 14.400 kilogrammes of tramadol packaged as diclofenac to evade detection.

“In Enugu State, 19.08 kilogrammes of cocaine and skunk were recovered from three suspects, including a 35-year old cripple, Iyiogwe Chinenye and 25-year old Aja David.

“Different quantities of cocaine and heroin were also seized from an 18-year old drug dealer, Jude Chinedu during raids at Inland town area of Onitsha, Anambra.

“More than 59 kilogrammes of a psychotropic substance, pentazocine, was intercepted in a bus from Jos, Plateau to Bauchi State with more than 148 kiligrammes of different variants of skunk.

Meanwhile, different quantities of tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk going to the UK, Australia, New Zealand and UAE have been intercepted in two courier firms in Lagos, Babafemi said

He also said that the arrests were made by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operatwe’re General Investigation in the agency.

Reacting to the outcome of the raids, Marwa commended the officers and men of the seven commands for their diligence and charged them not to rest on their oars.

He said that the nationwide offensive action would continue across all commands until the last gramme of illicit drug is retrieved from the street.(NAN).

