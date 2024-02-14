Friday, February 16, 2024
Raid: Police arrest 400 suspects in Lagos

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Police Command  in Lagos State, says it has arrested about  400 suspected persons in various black spots in the last one month.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said 25 different police divisions were involved in the raids.

Hundeyin said  the massive raid became necessary in view of complaints and intelligence reports emanating from the areas where the suspects were apprehended.

He said that some area commands, Rapid Response Squad and the police tactical teams, also participated in the raids.

The image maker said the initiative would be sustained  until criminals are cleared from the state.

“This raid will be sustained till Lagos state  is rid of miscreants,” he said.

He said that those arrested and found culpable , after discreet investigation would be prosecuted. (NAN)

