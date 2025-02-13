Radio valuable tool for human rights education —NHRC boss

By Edith Nwapi

Dr Tony Ojukwu, (SAN) Executive Secretary, National human rights Commission (NHRC), says radio is a valuable tool for human rights education.

Ojukwu stated this on Thursday in Abuja in a statement to commemorate the 2025 World Radio Day.

World Radio Day is commemorated every Feb. 13 to acknowledge and celebrate the significance of radio in shaping the society.

Ojukwu reiterated the commission’s commitment to using radio as a powerful tool for human rights education and awareness.

“The significance of radio cannot be over emphasized. Radio remains an essential platform for advancing human rights by reaching vast and diverse populations.

He said that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Radio and Climate Change,’’ underscores the need to use radio to amplify critical conversations on environmental sustainability and its connection to human rights.

“In recognising the role of radio, it is important we appreciate its critical role in addressing climate change and it’s impact on human rights.

“Climate change poses a serious threat to fundamental rights, including the right to life, health, food, water and shelter, particularly affecting vulnerable communities.

“The Commission recognises that climate change is not just an environmental issue, but a human rights issue.

“Radio, with it’s vast reach, plays a crucial role in educating the public, advocating for climate justice and empowering communities to take meaningful actions,’’ he said.

Ojukwu said the commission was working towards establishing a professionally operated human rights radio station to enhance awareness.

He said that it would provide timely information on rights violations and encourage proactive engagement on human rights and climate-related issues.

“The commission currently receives over two million complaints of human rights violations annually, a number driven by increased awareness, an effort in which radio has played a key role.

“NHRC will continue to collaboration with media professionals, civil society organisations and government agencies to ensure that radio remains a catalyst for positive change and human rights advocacy.

“We call on media practitioners and policymakers to use radio as a tool for advocacy, policy influence and grassroots mobilisation in addressing human rights violations and climate challenges,” he said.

Ojukwu noted that as the world grappled with the realities of climate change challenges, human rights-based approach to environmental policies was crucial. (NAN)