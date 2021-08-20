Radio Nigeria substation’s cooperative society generates N29m

Radio Nigeria substation’s Cooperative, Precious FM Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society (PSMCS), has generated N 29.2 million between year 2020 and 2021.

Precious FM is a sub-station of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Mr Kalu Idika, the Chairman of the Cooperative, made this known in Lafia on Friday at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the society.

According to him, the sustainable financial growth of the cooperative society within the past four years was as a result of mutual understanding between the management and members of the society.

“I am glad to report back to you that since our assumption of office in 2020, we have recorded high level of stability in the affairs of the cooperative because of the mutual understanding between the management and the cooperative.

“I am happy to inform you that our capital base increased from N20.9 million to N29.2 million between year 2020 and 2021.

“It is on this note that I wish to humbly announce to us that our labour and investments are not in vain as we generated interest of N2.95 million out of which we shall be declaring our dividends today,’’ Idika said.

Mr Obadiah Boyi, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment was represented by Kujo Baku, a member of staff of the Ministry.

Mr Ibrahim Abimiku, General Manager, Precious FM was represented by Tony Egbe.

They both appreciated members of the Cooperative for saving to avert economic emergencies.

Mr Haruna Idris, Zonal Director, FRCN North Central Zonal Office, represented by the Director of News and Current Affairs, Akange Nyagba and Nasarawa State NUJ Chairman, Salihu Alkali, applauded the leadership of the Cooperative. (NAN)

