Radio Nigeria Kaduna hosts Danbatta to discuss telecoms industry issues

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna earlier today hosted the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, where he discussed a wide range of issues affecting the telecommunications industry.

Appearing on “Hannu da yawa”, a popular programme on Radio Nigeria Kaduna, broadcast in Hausa language and which has hosted governors, ministers and top government officials in the country, Danbatta spoke on various telecoms issues bordering on connectivity and consumer protection.

Anchored by the duo of Yusuf Zain Dogara and Abba Bashir, Danbatta extensively discussed various milestones already recorded under his leadership in the last five years through a diligent implementation of the NCC’s Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) anchored on an 8-Point Agenda for ensuring service availability, accessibility and affordability to Nigerians.

During the course of the radio programme, Danbatta answered questions on a wide range of issues affecting telecoms industry, especially those bordering on consumer-related issues.

He eloquently provided answers to various questions asked by the two anchors and those received directly through a phone-in from listening consumers, who took advantage of the EVC’s appearance on the radio programme to clarify issues and raise their concerns on telecommunications services receivee from their respective networks.

The EVC used the opportunity to inform the consumers on various NCC’s consumer-centric initiatives such as the NCC’s toll-free Number 622, the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 Short Code, the 112 Emergency Communications Number, among others. He also educated the consumers on how these facilities can be used to protect themselves from unwholesome practices by the networks.

He re-emphasised NCC’s commitment to creating a more competitive telecom market to achieve increased connectivity among Nigerians as well and strengthening initiatives at protecting the over 205 million telecoms consumers in the country.