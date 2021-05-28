Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says Radio Nigeria broadcasts have always been balanced, which has made it the envy of other radio stations in the country.

Akeredolu spoke on Thursday in Akure during a courtesy visit by the management of Radio Nigeria Positive F.M, Akure.

The governor described the station as not only balanced in its reportage but also innovative.

Akeredolu, who expressed delight in the programmes of Radio Nigeria FM Akure, enjoined the station to keep up the balanced reportage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the best three students of an essay competition during the 19th anniversary of the station also accompanied the management on the visit.

NAN also reports that Akeredolu promised to give the three students books for Senior Secondary 1, and also reward them personally with their schools.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Abiodun, General Manager, Radio Nigeria Positive FM, Akure, congratulated the governor on his 100 days in office for his second term.

He also thanked Akeredolu for fulfilling some of the requests made during the previous visit by the station, and enjoined him to assist the station with a staff bus. (NAN)

