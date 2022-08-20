Radio Bayelsa working to renew Licence after NBC sanction — GM

By Nathan Nwakamma

The General Manager, Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Terrence Ekise, says efforts are underway to renew the operational licences of the station.

Ekise made the statement on Saturday while reacting to the recent revocation of operational licences by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

He said in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the management of Radio Bayelsa was working to pay outstanding renewal fees.

The general manager said that the station had paid about N13 million out of the N17 million it owed the NBC.

”We are surprised that in spite of ongoing efforts at clearing the backlog of debt, the station was listed among those affected,” he said.

Ekise said that the radio station had a good working relationship with the former management of NBC concerning the issue of licence renewal.

”We made remarkable progress paying our debt. A grace period was given during the outbreak of COVID-19. So far we have done well and shouldn’t have been listed,” he said.

He said that the station was currently grappling with the challenge of rebuilding and re-equipping of its office complex.

It would be recalled that the NBC on Friday revoked the licences of no fewer than 50 broadcast stations, including Radio Bayelsa over non-renewal of operational licences.

The NBC, which ordered the closure of the affected broadcast stations after 24 hours, said they were collectively owing about N2.6 billion.

NAN reports that Radio Bayelsa and Rhythm 94.7 FM, two radio stations affected by the NBC directive, are yet to shut down operations.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

