Radda signs Katsina’s N454.3bn 2024 budget into law

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Wednesday signed the state N454.3billion 2024 budget into law.

Speaking at the ceremony in Katsina, Radda commended the state lawmakers for the speedy passage of the budget.



He assured of ensuring proper implementation of the budget.

The governor urged government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to abide by the provisions of the budget in the operations.



“We are going to do justice as much as possible to ensure that we distribute resources in a very fair manner and in accordance with the priority of the administration.

“Provision in the budget and availability of funds are two different things you need to understand,” he said.



Radda said that insecurity had been one of the issues affecting the state for years.

“I will like to mention here that insecurity in the state has reduced by 60 per cent from the report we received.

“We still have some pockets of issues in some local government areas especially Danmusa, Kankara and parts of Safana, which we are trying to deal with,” he said.

Radda urged communities to key into the community policing initiative of the government to enable it mitigate the challenge.

Earlier, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Yahya, told the governor that the budget followed all the legislative procedures before it was passed.

He commended the governor for not interfering with the constitutional mandate of the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Radda had on Nov. 7 presented the budget to the house for approval.

The budget was made up of N124.3 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 27.37 per cent, and N329.9 billion capital expenditure, representing 72.63 per cent.(NAN)

By Zubairu Idris

