Radda signs 2025 budget of N692.2bn into law

By Zubairu Idris





Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has signed the 2025 budget of N692.2 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor submitted NN682,244,449,513,87 to the state assembly for consideration and approval.

The budget indicates that recurrent expenditure stands at N157.9 billion, representing 23.15 per cent, while the capital expenditure is N524.2 billion, representing 76.85 per cent.

The budget, tagged: “Building Your Future II”, has an increase of N200.5 billion compared to that of 2024.

Signing the proposed document on Wednesday in Katsina, Gov. Radda said that the budget had a slight increase of N10 billion against the initial estimate.

He lauded the state assembly for working tirelessly to ensure that the state has a budget which would open door for development activities in 2025 fiscal year.

The governor also acknowledged the diligent exercise exhibited by the MDAs to ensure the state has budget that would guide the administration.

“Our budget is one of the shining examples in budget performance in 2024, I believe we have done extremely well”, the Governor said.

Radda explained that the 2025 budget prioritised capital projects with education taking the lead, followed by agriculture.

He noted that the capital projects would make citizens more lively, make life better and reduce the level of poverty in the society.

The governor equally commended the state assembly’s efforts for carrying out their oversight function thoroughly in 2024.

He urged the legislators not to relent in their efforts for the state to achieve optimum transparency, accountability and good governance.

Earlier, the Speaker, Katsina State House Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, described the 2025 budget as a product of rigorous legislative process.

He said that the lawmakers were proud to have worked tirelessly to ensure that it reflected the needs and aspirations of the people.

“After a careful review during the budget defence by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, N10 billion was added to the budget.

“This gives us a total sum of N692,244,449,513,87, against the previous N682,244,449,513,87 submitted by the governor.

“We are confident that with this budget, more progress will be recorded across the state,” he concluded. (NAN)