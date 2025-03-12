Radda sets strict standards for health institutions in Katsina

Dikko Radda of Katsina State has announced that only health training institutions that meet all regulatory requirements will be allowed to operate in the state.

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has announced that only health training institutions that meet all regulatory requirements will be allowed to operate in the state.

The governor made this statement at the State Executive Council meeting, through a release issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Wednesday in Katsina.

The governor made this disclosure after receiving the Comprehensive Evaluation Report on the State’s College of Health Sciences and Technology (COHESKAT) and 31 Private Health Training Institutions (PHTIs) operating across the state.

Radda commended the committee for its thorough work and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding high educational standards in healthcare training.

“We must ensure that only qualified institutions operate in Katsina State,” the governor emphasised.

Radda also directed the immediate establishment of a White Paper Committee to implement the panel’s recommendations.

Earlier, Dr Faisal Umar, the Chairman of the committee and Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, said that many private health institutions in the state had significant deficiencies.

He further noted that the report showed only nine out of the 31 private health colleges met the necessary operational standards.

“The majority of the private health training institutions visited are unfit to operate in the state due to noncompliance with both regulatory and professional standards,” Umar stated. (NAN)