Radda mourns late President Yar’adua’s mother, Hajia Dada

By Zubairu Idris



Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has condoled with late President Umaru Yar’adua’s family over the demise of Hajia Dada, mother to the late President.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Hajia Dada died on Monday evening at the age of 102, after a protracted illness.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, made this known to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

He said, “Upon receiving the news of Hajiya Dada’s demise, Gov. Radda immediately cut short his engagements in Daura and rushed to Katsina to stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“The governor’s prompt response represents the high esteem and regards for the Yar’adua family, considering the significant role members of the family have played in the state’s history.”

He revealed that the governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdullahi Jabiru-Tsauri, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, among others.

During the visit, Gov. Radda expressed shock over the death.

He further assured the family of government’s readiness to support the family, especially in its moment of grief.

NAN reports that the funeral prayer for the deceased would be conducted on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m. in Katsina.(NAN)