Radda lauds Supreme Court’s affirmation of Tinubu’s victory

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has lauded the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued in Katsina on Thursday by Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor.

Kaula said, “Radda, in a congratulatory message to the president described the verdict as a victory for democracy.

“The governor said the supreme court’s unanimous ruling is not just a legal victory for Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), but for all Nigerians and lovers of democracy around the world.”

He said the victory at the highest court in the land reflected the resilience of the institutions in Nigeria to entrenching democracy and the rule of law.

The governor added that Nigeria remained the epitome of democracy and freedom in Africa.

He further stressed that the victory was a clear reflection of the minds of millions of Nigerians that exercised their franchise in February to chart a course for Nigeria with a renewed hope.

Radda called on all Nigerians, particularly the duo of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and their teeming supporters not to see the verdict as a personal loss but as their contributions to deepening democracy in Nigeria.

He, therefore, called on the parties in the case to unite behind Tinubu’s administration as he stirred Nigeria towards sustainable growth and development.

The governor said, “by coming together, we can build a prosperous nation under peace and unity.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Katsina, I felicitate Mr president and assured him of our unwavering support as he leads the nation with a renewed hope to greatness.” (NAN)

