Radda inaugurates N6bn Katsina rural road projects

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has inaugurated 28-kilometre road project constructed at the cost of N6 billion in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday, that the project was awarded by the administration of the former governor, Aminu Masari.

He said the project was designed to open up the state, enhance transportation and ease movement of goods and services.

Salisu-Zango said the 23.2 kilometre road starts from Kafur town – Gurai – Buguwa-Sabon – Layi-Siran-Kahara-Mahuta, while the Gurai – Rugoji road is about five kilometres.

He said the Radda administration paid, completed and inaugurated the project in Kafur, adding that, “governance is a continuous process.

“Gov. Dikko Radda will complete all the projects awarded by the previous administration. He is committed to pay all liabilities for completed contracts awarded by the immediate past administration”.

He said the Radda administration accorded priority to road infrastructure development, hence the huge investment in the sector to have a multiplier effect on the socio-economic lives of the people in the state.

He quoted the governor as commending the company for quality work, and urged the people to protect road and other facilities provided in their communities. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli