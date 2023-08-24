Radda congratulates Sultan on his 67th birthday

By Abbas Bamalli

The Governor of Katsina, Malam Dikko Radda has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 67th birthday.

The governor extended the congratulatory message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Ibrahim Kaula in Katsina on Thursday.

Radda extolled the virtues of the Sultan who is the spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria and co-Chairman of Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He said the Almighty Allah had been kind to Sultan Abubakar, attaining the age of 67 in good health, sound mind, fulfillment and a highly successful reign since his enthronement as the sultan of Sokoto in 2006.

The governor described the prominent traditional ruler as a peacemaker, bridge builder, leading advocate of unity of Nigeria and a crusader of religious tolerance and a great defender of the faithful.

According to him, the Sultan has always used his eminent position to play stabilising roles in the polity at critical periods, noting that Nigeria has always benefited from the monarch’s wisdom.

He further hailed the Sultan for his sterling leadership qualities which he said, “has manifested during his distinguished career as a commissioned officer in the Nigerian Army which he has brought to bear in his royal duties.”

Radda also commended the Sultan for always speaking truth to power and offering useful counsel to political leaders in moving the country forward.

He also prayed to Allah to grant the Sultan more years of fruitful and purposeful service to the Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity as a whole. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

