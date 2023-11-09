Radda appoints new heads of agencies

Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointment of a new Executive Director of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board, two Managing Directors and two General Managers of government establishments.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that Alhaji Yunusa Abdullahi-Dankama is the new Executive Director of the pilgrims board, while Alhaji Kabir Bature would serve as the Chairman.

Kaula-Mohammed revealed that the governor has appointed 17 other board members, urging them to be committed and faithful to serving the people as well as the government of the state.

Similarly, Kaula-Mohammed said that Radda has appointed a Geologist, Mr Bello Isah-Doro, as the new Managing Director of the State Mining Exploration Company (KEMCO).

Alhaji Abubakar-Dabo will pilot the affairs of the State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority

(KTARDA) as its new Managing Director

Alhaji Sani Aminu is now the new General Manager of the State Hotels Board, while Mustapha Abdu-Radda, will serve as the new General Manager of the State Farmers Supply Company (FASCOKT).

Kaula-Mohammed said that the new appointments took immediate effects.

He qouted Radda as congratulating the new appointees just as he tasked them to justify the confidence reposed on them.

Radda urged them to see their appointments as a call to serve the people of the state, patriotically and selflessly.

In a related development, the governor has also approved the appointment of his Deputy, Alhaji Faruk Lawal, as the new Chairman of the State Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The bureau has Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki, Alhaji Hassan Doguru and Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari as members.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

