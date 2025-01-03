Rabiu assumes duty as 45th CP in Kaduna

Mr Muhammad Rabiu, has assumed duty as the 45th Commissioner of Police(CP) of the Kaduna State Police Command.

By Muhammad Tijjani

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The command is pleased to announce the assumption of duty by Rabiu as the 45th Commissioner of Police for the state on Tuesday.”

He said the new CP took over from Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, who was promoted to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

According to him, the new CP, who was born on July 16, 1969, in Ketare District, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to the command.

Hassan said, “He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1994.

“He graduated from Bayero University, Kano (1990) and holds MSc in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria , 2009.”

According to the PPRO, throughout Rabiu’s illustrious career, he has held various positions within the force.

He said that they included: Divisional Police Officer Kubwa, DPO Area 1 Durumi, DPO Gwagwalada, DPO Life Camp FCT Abuja, ACP Ops, Taraba and Command, AC Admin. FCT Command.

Others were; Police Component Commander, Operation Delta Safe Yenagoa, Commander 5 PMF Benin, Commander 22 PMF Lagos, Commander Spu Base 6 Portharcourt. Deputy Commander, Operation Safe Haven Jos and DC Operations, Ondo Police Command.

He said his exceptional service had earned him numerous commendations for gallantry and professionalism.

Hassan said Rabiu’s expertise included operational leadership, fostering police-community relations, and implementing intelligence-led strategies to combat crimes effectively.

“The Kaduna State Police Command is confident that CP Muhammad Rabiu’s extensive experience and commitment to service will enhance security, strengthen public trust, and promote peace across the state, “Hassan said.(NAN)(