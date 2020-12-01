Quick justice delivery: Stakeholders urge synergy among relevant institutions

Some stakeholders in criminal justice administration in Enugu State have called for synergy among relevant institutions in the sector in order to quicken justice delivery.

The stakeholders, including Avocats Sans Frontieres, the Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organisation (CAPIO) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), made the call in a communique issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

The group had organised roundtable on “Strengthening the National Actors’ Capacities and Advocating for Ending Severe Human Rights Violations in Nigeria,” which was supported by the European Union.

The communiqué, signed by the Executive Director of CAPIO, Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ekeroku, said security agencies, the judiciary and other related bodies needed to operate transparently, allowing one another access to data necessary to perform their duties.