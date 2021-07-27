Quelea Birds: FG intensifies aerial spray in 10 Adamawa LGs – Official

The Federal Government has began aerial spray of pesticides to control invasion of quelea birds in ten Local Government Areas of Adamawa, an official of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and has said.

Adamu Kazaure, the Coordinating Officer, Federal Pest Control Services Division, of Veterinary and Pest Control, in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola.

He said the aerial operation, which started on , will last for five days.

”The federal government inaugurated the 2021 aerial spray to control quelea birds and other pests in Kebbi state on July 3.

”The ministry received a report from the State Government of the birds devastating fields of rice , wheat, sorghum and millet.

”The Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed , approved and directed the immediate aerial spray operation in the local government areas.

” The local governments are Fufore, Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Demsa.

”Others are Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk, Shelleng and parts of Mayo – Belwa local government areas.

”The operation is also aimed at controlling trans-boundary pests from causing serious havoc to crops,” he said.

He advised in the areas to stay away from farms until the operation is .

“Also, fishermen are warned not to evacuate fish from some Rivers in the affected areas until aerial spray operation is , because chemicals in use are highly poisonous”. Kazaure said. (NAN)

