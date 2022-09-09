Queen’s death a great loss to humanity — governorship candidate

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger, Malam Umar Bago, has described the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England as a great loss to humanity.

In an interview by telephone on Friday, Bago also condoled with King Charles III on the death of his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II of England died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace announced that the she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Bago, a member of House Representative for Chanchaga Federal Constituency, described the queen as a highly respected ruler.

According to him, the queen has touched many souls through social connections and economic empowerment.

“Queen Elizabeth II will, forever, be remembered for her qualitative leadership, generosity, steadfastness and humility.

“Her death is a colossal loss to humanity in UK, Commonwealth nations and indeed the world” he said.

He said that the entire world would be saddened by Queen Elizabeth’s death, though she was old before her death.

Bago prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings, accept her good deeds and give her families the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

