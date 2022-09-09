Queen Elizabeth’s death, a great loss to entire world–Abdulsalami

By Aminu Garko.

Former Military Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on Friday described the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as a “great loss” for the entire world.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday, the ex-Nigerian leader expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

“The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world is a great loss not only for the British people, but also the international community,” he said.

Abubakar lauded the queen’s extremely important role in world peace and stability.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness.

“The beloved Queen represented the UK and Commonwealth with balance and wisdom.

“She guaranteed stability in moments of crisis and kept alive the values of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution.

“Her spirit of service, her dedication and the deep dignity with which she held office for such a long time has been a constant source of admiration for generations to come.

“May the Queen rest in eternal peace,’’ Abdulsalami said. (NAN)

