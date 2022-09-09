Queen Elizabeth: UK mission opens condolence register at UN headquarters

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations in New York has opened a condolence register at the UN headquarters following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent reports that some diplomats from Africa countries were among the envoys seen signing the register at the UN headquarters, New York on Friday.

First Secretary, Abudullahi Yusuf of Permanent Mission of Somalia to the UN, signing condolence register at the UN headquarters on Friday in New York.



Also, flags of Member States were seen flying at half-mask in honour of the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Earlier, UN ZSecretary-General António Guterres expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As the UK’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, the 96-year-old Queen was widely admired for her “grace, dignity and dedication around the world,” Guterres said in a statement.

“She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonisation of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth”.

Queen Elizabeth II was “a good friend of the United Nations”, he said, recalling that she had visited New York Headquarters twice, more than 50 years apart.

“She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow,” the UN chief said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on the estate known as Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which had served as a royal summer retreat.

Over the past year, she had delegated some royal duties to her eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, including presiding over the state opening of Parliament in May.

It was the first time since 1963 that the Queen did not attend the ceremony.

The Queen passed during a fragile moment politically after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent resignation.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss travelled on Tuesday to the royal castle in Scotland, to be formally asked to form a government.

She became the 15th prime minister to hold office during the queen’s reign – the first was Winston Churchill.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, at just 25 years of age.

She was crowned in June the following year.

In February, the UK kicked off a series of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her service to the British Commonwealth.

Throughout her tenure, the Monarch served as a living link to World War II Britain, presided over a post-colonial era adjustment and saw the country through what some called “a bitter divorce” from the European Union during Brexit.

After the announcement of her death, crowds outside Buckingham Palace continued to grow significantly while others braved heavy rainfall at Balmoral.

The official website of the Royal Family was temporarily unavailable immediately following her passing but did post that the Queen had died peacefully.

According to news media, there will be a 10-day mourning period before her funeral will take place. (NAN)

