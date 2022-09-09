Queen Elizabeth II’s death great turning point — ACDF Founder

By Dele Eniola/ Busayo Onijala

Mr Dele Ajayi-Smith, President and Founder, African Citizens Development Foundation (ACDF), on Friday said the death of Queen Elizabeth II marked a great turning point, not only in Britain but in global affairs.

Ajayi-Smith spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the passage of the 96-year-old queen, who had a seven-decade reign.

Buckingham Palace had announced that Queen Elizabeth II of England died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Ajayi-Smith, who condoled with members of the family and Buckingham Palace, hailed the late queen as a great role model to the world.

The ACDF founder, who is also a Roving Ambassador, State of African Diaspora (SOAD), noted that the queen impacted on the lives of people during her reign.

“It is a great turning point to the world, she was the longest reignIng monarch in the entire world and has been a great role model to us all.

“She spent all her life in the service of her country and the Commonwealth of Nations, from being military officer to monarchic role.

“May her soul be awakened on this new path and we shall greatly miss the quintessential Queen,” he said.

Also, Bisi Adeyemi, President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), said late Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered for her deep sense of duty, resilience, kindness, and sense of humor.

Adeyemi said this in a statement made available to NAN on Friday.

According to her, NBCC received the news of the Queen’s demise with deep sadness.

“She embodied the British nation’s greatness and unity for over 70 years, with her influence felt across the world, helping to shape the UK’s foreign policies.

“On behalf of the Council of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, its entire Membership, and staff members, we express our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth for this sad loss,” she said.

Tributes have been pouring in since the passage was announced on Thursday, while Britain is mourning the late Queen.

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.(NAN)

