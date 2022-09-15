Queen Elizabeth II was dutiful–Sanwo-Olu

By Oladele Eniola

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says the late Queen Elizabeth || will be remembered for being dutiful and transforming lives in the entire commonwealth communities.

Sanwo-Olu said this on the sidelines of the service of commemoration for the late Queen Elizabeth ||, which was held at the Ikoyi residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, on Wednesday.He said the queen was humble and served the people with dignity.“

The livelihood of the queen was one with humility, dignity and a lot of grace as she was very dutiful in all that she did in her years of service.“I never met the queen personally but watching from afar, you can see a woman of grace that built bridges and transformed lives in the entire commonwealth community.“She made the UK government stronger and bigger than what it is now, having handed over to over fifteen prime ministers and visited over 117 countries including Nigeria.“I doubt if we would get a monarch like her, because her credentials would be difficult for future queens and kings to emulate,” he said.

The governor said, “ the king has big shoes to fill and I wish him the very best”, adding that It would be difficult in this present generation, to have another queen. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

