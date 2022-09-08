Queen Elizabeth 11: World has lost great heroine – Mark

By Aminu Garko

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, David Mark has described the late Queen of England Queen Elizabeth 11 as one of the respected monarchs that ever lived on earth.



This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to former president of the senate, Mark on Thursday in Minna.



The British monarch passed on Thursday after an illness.



Mark said on the passing of British monarch: “She was royalty personified. She gave dignity and meaning to monarchy.



“She represented all that is good in humanity. She was a role model to the world.



“Her passage is arguably an end of an era.

“The world stood still for an uncommon woman of great virtue.



“She left indelible footprint in the sand of time. The world will miss her.



“She was the quintessential monarch who spread goodwill to all nooks and crannies of the world . Indeed, the world was her constituency.”



The former Senate president prayed God to grant her eternal rest and give the world, especially the United Kingdom the fortitude to bear the loss.



He urged the people of England and indeed other nations of the world to immortalise the great monarch for her steadfastness and contributions to the world. (NAN)

