Quality education: Osinbajo commends Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Babcock University

The Vice – President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has commended the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Babcock University for supporting the drive for quality education in Nigeria.Osinbajo gave the commendation in a special address at the University’s 33rd inaugural lecture, on Sunday night at Ilishan – Remo, Ogun State.This is contained in a press release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday signed by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Babcock’s Director of Marketing and Communication.Osibanjo who was a special guest and former classmate of the lecturer, Prof. Oluseyi Oduyoye, anchored his commendation on the church’s supportive role in building a rich workforce in Nigeria through its investments in Babcock University.“

Let me commend the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for investments it has made in developing quality education in Nigeria.“This is the direction many religious organizations must follow. The real work of ministry is to reach out especially to those who are unable to afford quality education,” he said.Osinbajo called on state governments to support the Federal Government’s development efforts for the survival of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.He also spoke of the Federal Government’s efforts to boost economic growth through providing SMEs with seed investments, grants and incentives for expanding clusters of trade in Benue and Anambra states.Osinbajo said that support from state governments would ensure these efforts went a long way.

He revealed that the Africa Development Bank has offered to support the Federal Government’s SME growth with $500 million dollars to complement its current effort.“The economic future of our country is dependent on small businesses.“

SMEs employ the largest population of the workforce and the state government support is very critical. Those businesses bring hope, jobs and support for many families,” Osinbajo said. (NAN)

