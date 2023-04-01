Qua’an Pan PDP congratulates Plateau governor-elect

By Peter Amine

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Qua’an Pan Local Government, has congratulated Plateau Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, over his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

Qua’an Pan PDP, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Raymond Dangwam, expressed delight at the governor-elect’s victory, saying his election marked the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity for the state.

The chairman further stated that Mutfwang’s victory was a testament of the trust and confidence that the people of Plateau have in the PDP and its leadership.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to support the governor-elect in fulfilling his campaign promises and ensuring that the people of Plateau receive the best possible governance and development in the years ahead.

Dangwam lauded Mutfwang for his exemplary leadership qualities and his dedication to the people of Plateau.

He said that he led PDP stakeholders in Qua’an Pan to pay congratulatory visit and physically interface with the governor-elect in Jos.

According to him, the delegation comprised of party officials, including PDP National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Mr Theophilus Dakas Shan, and the PDP State Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Tuang.

Others include all the ward chairmen in the local governments who conveyed the party’s warmest congratulations and best wishes to the governor-elect.

“Also with us is Mr Isaac Kwalu, the House of Representatives Member-elect, Mr Paul Datugun and Mr Cornelius Doeyok, who are the House of Assembly members-elect to felicitate with the governor-elect on his well deserved victory.

“The visit was marked by a spirit of unity and optimism, with party officials and members expressing their confidence in the governor-elect’s ability to lead Plateau towards a brighter future.” (NAN)