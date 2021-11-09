Qatar Charity partners Jigawa, Inuwa Foundation on projects for 27 LGAs

L-R: The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa( the Founder of Mallam Inuwa Foundation), Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri; and the Country Director, Qatar Charity Foundation, Hamdi Elsayed after the signing of a partnership agreement in Abuja.



An international non-governmental organisation, Qatar Charity Foundation, yesterday entered into collaboration with Jigawa State Government and Mallam Inuwa Foundation to provide solar-powered water plants, boreholes, hand-pumps, and mosques in across the 27 Local Governments in the state.

The three parties agreed on the partnership at a meeting at the Jigawa State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. The collaboration borders on ways of supplying and installing solar-powered water systems, installation of pumping and boreholes for the benefit of millions people in various communities in the state. According to the terms of the partnership, the host communities that will benefit from the project are to be coordinated by the state government and Mallam Inuwa Foundation is to ensure that all the identified locations have free access to clean and potable water, Juma’at and 5-daily paryer mosques and other social development projects.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Jigawa State Governor, Alh. Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said the initiative was in furtherance of his administration’s productive engagement and collaboration with international governmental and non-governmental organisations. He promised to provide plots of land for the projects.He said the collaboration of was “significant at the moment because it represents the cordial and mutually beneficial relations that exist between Nigeria and the State of Qatar.” The governor also assured Qatar Charity of full support and cooperation of his administration in all the programmes that would boost agricultural production and the farmers’ morale. He said the projects will uplift the living standards of the people of Jigawa State.

On his part, the Qatar Charity Country Director in Nigeria, Mr. Hamdi Elsayed said the project will directly be implemented by Qatar Charity Foundation with the support of the people of Qatar. He said the Foundation will support the state in modern farming, especially irrigation.Mallam Inuwa Foundation, founded by Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, is a community-bazed foundation to improve the lives of people in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State and its environs.

Inuwa Foundation plays a key role in identifying and solving various problems within the community and beyond.On the other hand, Qatar Charity Foundation comprises a group of philanthropists, who were alarmed by the rising number of children orphaned by wars and conflicts in neighbouring countries. The philanthropists came together to form a community initiative called “Qatar Charity”. They plan to scale up the initiative, broaden its range of activities and augment its outreach from local to international humanitarian action according to their needs. They have also defined the Foundation to act as a connecting platform between communities and decision-makers to ensure dignity and prosperity for unserved and underserved populous.

Over the years, Qatar Charity has grown to become one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the world by providing life-saving assistance to those hit by conflicts, persecution,natural disasters.

The Foundation has been creating durable solutions to poverty using sustainable development programs in social welfare, water and sanitation, education, nutrition and economic empowerment.With field offices in 30 countries and implementing partners in 20 others, Qatar Charity is at the forefront of global response to emergencies and on the foreground of development solutions that help vulnerable communities become more resilient and ultimately thrive and prosper.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...