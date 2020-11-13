Qatar Charity Organisation lays foundation of Islamic Centre in Yobe

Qatar Charity Organisation on Friday laid the foundation of an Islamic Centre it was building in Damaturu, the Yobe capital.
The Executive Director of the Organisation, Mr Hamdi Elsayed, said at the foundation laying ceremony of the project that the centre would include a mosque, school, orphanage with capacity of 150 inmates, clinic and 15,000 litres overhead water tank.
He also said that the organisation would execute more projects in the state in due course.
Speaking, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, said the gesture underscored the commitment of the Qatar Charity Organisation in the promotion of Islamic knowledge across the globe.
“It also rekindles the age-long quest for teaching and learning of Islamic knowledge associated with the people of our dear state since the old Kanem Bornu Empire.
“We are optimistic that when completed and equipped, the center would attract scholars and students from far and near for studies and research on the authentic and unadulterated knowledge of Islam.
“It is my belief that, this would guard against extremism and spread of heretical beliefs and practices and in return, give a good portrait of Islam even among non-believers.
“A good understanding of Islam is built on worshiping Allah without associating any partner with Him and following the path of our beloved Rasul, Muhammad (SAW),” Buni said.
He added that government would remain vigilant and continue to monitor teachings and preaching across the state to ensure that people were not misled, and that violent extremism is not promoted.
Buni also expressed gratitude to other organisations for the donation of livelihood materials such as grinding machines, sewing machines, wheelchairs and livestock to 135 beneficiaries. (NAN)
