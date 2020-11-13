Qatar Charity Organisation lays foundation of Islamic Centre in Yobe

Qatar Charity Organisation on Friday laid the foundation of an Islamic Centre it was building in Damaturu, the Yobe capital.

The Executive Director of the Organisation, Mr Hamdi Elsayed, said at the foundation laying ceremony of the project that the centre would include a mosque, school, orphanage with capacity of 150 inmates, clinic and 15,000 litres overhead water tank.

He also said that the organisation would execute more projects in the state in due course.

Speaking, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, said the gesture underscored the commitment of the Qatar Charity Organisation in the promotion of Islamic knowledge across the globe.

“It also rekindles the age-long quest for teaching and learning of Islamic knowledge associated with the people of our dear state since the old Kanem Bornu Empire.