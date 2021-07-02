Q2: FRSC records 5 deaths in Badagry crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Badagry, said the command recorded five deaths in a road crash in the second quarter.

The FRSC Badagry Unit Commander, Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, said this at the Second Quarter Retreat with Officers and Men of the command on Friday, in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the retreat was “Utilising Customer Relations After the End-Sars Protest.”

The commander said the crash that resulted in the death of the five persons occurred between Agogo igbala and Mowo axis along Lagos Badagry Expressway.

Taiwo attributed the cause of the accident to speed limit violation and carelessness on the part of the driver.

He advised motorists to avoid dangerous driving and speed limit violation.

The commander urged motorists to cooperate with officers and men of the command for safer roads within the area.

Taiwo said the command would continue to evolve training and human capital development strategies that would promote excellence in the FRSC.

He said officers were expected to assist in implementing government’s development goals, adding that the training and retraining would continue to be part of the commission’s strategy for assured maximum results. (NAN)

