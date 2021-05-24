Q1: GDP rate not reflective of manufacturing sector reality —- LCCI DG

May 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, News, Project 0



Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that 2021 first quarter 0.40 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase, though a pleasant surprise, reflective of manufacturing sector current realities.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-, LCCI, said this in reaction to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) GDP Q1 2021 report on Sunday, in Lagos.

According to report, nation’s GDP rose from 0.11 per cent in fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.51 per cent in first quarter of 2021, translating to a 0.40 per cent increase.

Yusuf said the recovery of the manufacturing sector from a negative growth in Q4 2020 to a positive growth level of 3.4 per cent in Q1 2021 was a pleasant surprise.

He noted sector had been grappling with an unprecedented foreign exchange illiquidity over the past few months.

The LCCI Director- said that structural, irregular policies, institutional and macroeconomic challenges had also bedevilled the sector.

As a result, the LCCI stressed NBS data did reflect the reality of the experiences of most manufacturers.

He, however, welcomed the expansion of 2. 28 per cent in the agricultural sector, 6.31 per cent of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the 8.66 per cent of the electricity sector.

Yusuf said that a lot of issues remained to be resolved in the electricity sector, with  supply in many parts of the country still epileptic and the metering programme keeping pace with demand.

“Evidently, the economy still struggling to recover from the shocks of the pandemic and related slip into recession.

“However, the first quarter GDP data contained a few pleasant surprises.

“The agricultural sector expanded by 2.28 per cent the ravaging effects of insecurity, farmers herders clashes and the displacement of many farming communities.

“Most foreign exchange dependent manufacturing sectors have not had a good experience over the past one year.“Admittedly, segments of manufacturing with high levels of backward integration had lesser degrees of shocks from the forex illiquidity and exchange depreciation in the economy.

“The growth of 6.31 per cent recorded in the ICT sector was expected given the opportunities created for ICT  in the new normal.“The cost reflective tariff appears to have impacted positively on the electricity sector which recorded 8.66 per cent,” he said.

Yusuf said the continued contraction of the trade sector which recorded a negative growth of 2.43 per cent in Q1 2021 and the transportation sector at 21.9 per cent was worrisome.He said  hospitality and entertainment sectors which were still needed more government attention..

“We note with concern the continued contraction of the trade sector grappling with headwinds arising from exchange depreciation and forex illiquidity,  high inflationary pressures, and weak purchasing power.“Yet the sector one of the biggest of employment , especially in the self employment space.

“It is equally worrisome that the transportation sector experienced the worst contraction at 21.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.“This may be as a result of the growing insecurity on our roads and this goes to demonstrate the multidimensional impact of insecurity on the economy.

“The hospitality and entertainment sectors have been in recession for over a year and the government needs to do a lot more to salvage the sector from complete collapse,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,