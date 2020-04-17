Q1: Customs seizes contraband valued N249.9m in Seme

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it intercepted contraband with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N249,961,343 within the first quarter of 2020.

The Acting Customs Area Controller, Chedi Wada, said in Seme, on Friday, that the seizures include 43 fairly-used vehicles, 2,325 bags of rice and 74,585 litres of petroleum products.

According to the acting controller, other contraband seized include 887 cartons of frozen poultry products, 165 jerry cans of vegetable oil (25 litres each), and 399 textile materials (6 yards each).

“Others are 112 sacks of used clothes, 82 sacks of used shoes, belts and ladies hand bags, 45 wraps of cannabis and many other general merchandise goods,” he said.

Wada attributed the successes recorded by the command to strategies designed and implemented since assumption of office.

“These include the renewed synergy between different components of anti-smuggling units which formed a formidable force to counter the activities of smugglers within the nooks and crannies of Seme command.

“My commitment is to ensure that smuggling business becomes unattractive through vigorous community and public enlightenment, sensitisation on the dangers of smuggling and its impact on the economy and national security,” he said.

