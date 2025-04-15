Q1: Customs Command seizes contraband worth N314m in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, says it seized 161 contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N314, 057,716 million in Ogun between Jan. 1 and March 31.

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, says it seized 161 contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N314, 057,716 million in Ogun between Jan. 1 and March 31.

The Area Comptroller, NCS Ogun 1 Area Command, Mr Mohammed Shuaibu, made this known in a press conference on Tuesday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Shuaibu explained that the seizures were made at different locations including Abeokuta axis, Ilaro axis, Ipokia/Idiroko axis, among others.

He listed the items seized to include three single barrel long guns, four packets of 25 cartridges (100 pieces of cartridges) and 150 sacks of Indian hemp of various sizes.

The comptroller also disclosed that 10 cartons of amoxicillin capsules, 7,242 bags of foreign parboiled rice, four used vehicles and 535 kegs of PMS of 25 liters each (13,375 liters) were also impounded.

Others are 20 bags of imported sugar, 20 bags of flour powder, 50 bags of POP cement, 22 vehicles (means of conveyance), 534 cannabis sativa of booklets sizes, 239 cannabis sativa of bread sizes, 2,926 cannabis sativa of coconut sizes.

Also seized were two sacks of cowries, 12 cartons of Ghana soap, 843 pieces of pneumatics used tyres.

The comptroller said that the relentless anti-smuggling campaign of the command had continued to improve seizure profile.

“In addition, the Command’s intensive and intelligence based anti-smuggling operations had made these remarkable seizures possible.” Shuaibu said.

He explained said that during the period reviewed, the command also collected N43,412,794 from import duty and auction sales of petroleum products intercepted during the anti-smuggling operations.

Shuaibu enjoined well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians to cooperate with the command by providing useful information against economic sabotage.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to continue to maintain good community relations with the traditional rulers, community leaders and youth.

The area Comptroller also said that the command was committed to maintaining synergy with sister security agencies across the state.

Shuaibu commended the Comptroller General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, for his continuous support which had enhanced their performance. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)