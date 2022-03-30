PWDs get JAMB backing for admission into higher institutions

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has announced his resolve to give maximum support to Persons with disabilities in their educational pursuit.

Lalu made this declaration recently in Abuja during a solidarity visit to the office of the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board,JAMB.

The Executive Secretary who was visibly elated at the demonstration of uncommon passion by the Registrar of JAMB towards PWDs who are determined to further their education through Institutions of higher learning said that he is totally convinced that partnership with JAMB will be of immense value to the Commission in actualising its mandate on education.

Lalu in retrospect, mentioned that the antecedents of Professor Ishaq Oloyede when he was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos has given him the assurance and confidence to partner with the Agency to deliver better services in terms of inclusion and accessibility to PWDs while in pursuit of their individual careers.

Speaking further, the NCPWD Boss highlighted sections 18, part II, III, and IV of the 2018 Disability law as regards accessibility to public infrastructures in Nigeria.

He stated that public buildings, roads, Pedestals and parking spaces should envisage provisions for Persons with Disabilities.

The JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede in his response appreciated the ES and his team for taking out time to travel all the way to Bwari in order to form an alliance with the organisation.

He expressed optimism over the synergy between the Commission and JAMB as one that will meet the aspirations of the disability community.

Oloyede further hinted that the Agency already has a platform for ‘equal opportunities for all persons’ which is headed by Professor Peter Okebukola of the Agency.

“JAMB is very clear about the position of Persons with Disabilities and ‘Inclusivity,” he asserted.

