PWD stakeholders partner with Reps Committee for national inclusive Sports Festival

By EricJames Ochigbo

Some stakeholders, in collaboration with the House of Representatives Committee on Persons with Disabilities (PWD), have resolved to organise a National Inclusive Sports Festival for PWDs.

The stakeholders, including Afestac Media, Advocates for Global Peace Forum International, the Association of Accessibility Professionals, and Big C Real Estate and Property, unveiled the plan in Abuja on Thursday.

The sports festival is one of the initiatives under the PWD’s Potentials Unhinged Project (PP-UP), aimed at promoting inclusivity.

In his remarks, the Project Director of PP-UP, Mr Valentine Zhyon, stated that the project was designed to ensure the welfare, empowerment, and well-being of PWDs across Nigeria.

He explained that the project comprised five sections.

“The first is nationwide medical outreach for PWDs, followed by PWD-got-talent, a platform where PWDs can showcase their skills and win prizes.

“The third section is the Unlimited Television Reality Show, where a champion will emerge after a series of evictions.

“Additionally, there is the One Stage Africa section, which gives PWDs the chance to perform alongside global artists. Finally, the project includes the National Inclusive Sports Festival.

“This is a sports festival where PWDs will compete in events like the marathon and other sports for prizes.

“We want to showcase their gifts and talents to the world, helping deepen inclusivity,” he said.

The Chairman of the House Committee on PWDs, Rep. Bashiru Dawodu (APC-Lagos), commended the initiative.

He emphasised that in other countries, PWDs enjoyed extensive social welfare and empowerment, with some even pretending to be PWDs to benefit from the system.

Dawodu stressed the importance of viewing PWDs through the lens of empowerment rather than pity, noting that the committee was focused on this perspective.

He also highlighted that anyone could become a PWD in an instant and emphasised the importance of ensuring that policies support them.

He further explained that the National Assembly had passed a law to ensure easy access to public buildings, employment quotas for PWDs, and the protection of their rights.

He expressed the House’s commitment to enforcing these laws and supporting activities that enhanced the well-being of PWDs.

“After serious assessment, we decided to partner with this organisation, and that’s why we gave our approval.

“It’s important for society to understand that empowering people with disabilities is not charity, it’s about creating a system where everyone, regardless of disability, has the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the stakeholders for their efforts and expressed hope that their strength and commitment would continue to grow, improving life for PWDs across Nigeria. He assured them of the House’s continued support.

Dr Joachim Aforjama, Managing Director of Big C Real Estate and Property, also pledged support for the festival, emphasising his firm’s reputation for backing sports and welfare initiatives.

He expressed excitement about the partnership with the committee and PP-UP to organise the National Inclusive Sports Festival.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)