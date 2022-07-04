PVC: SDP chieftain urges public holiday in Kwara

By Fatima Mohammed

Alhaji Abdul-Rahoof Bello-Labẹlabẹ, a Chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara, has advocated for a public holiday to enable residents of the state collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Bello-Labẹlabẹ made this appeal in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

He urged Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to declare the holiday to enable civil and public servants to collect, replace or transfer their PVCs to polling units of their choice.

While renewing his earlier appeal during a weekly radio programme, “Gbángbádẹ́kun” on Harmony FM, Idofian, he explained that the statement was to add weight to the voice.

He cited examples of Zamfara, Abia and Niger States, among others, who had declared public holidays to demonstrate their sense of duty and patriotism.

According to him, it is important for the state government to complement INEC’s efforts and generosity in extending the ongoing voter registration by a few days in line with international best practices.

He pointed out the importance of the PVC in participatory democracy in conjunction with citizens’ civic responsibility as enshrined in Chapter II, Section 24, of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He doubted the possibility of workers fulfilling this political obligation if not allowed to update their electoral records with INEC currently ongoing.

He therefore called on Nigerians to visit the nearest INEC registration centre to their residences to replace damaged PVCs or update their image and bio-data to avoid being disenfranchised in the 2023 elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

