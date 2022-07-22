PVC, only change agent for our future- PG tells Nigerians

By Joy Mbachi

Chief Bonny Nkwuaku, President General, Enugwu-Ukwu Community in Anambra, says the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is the only change agent for the present and future generation.

Nkwuaku said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, every eligible electorate should avail the opportunity to own a voter card which is the only veritable tool to stamp a choice during elections apart from being a means of national identification.

He said PVC was also the key to economic, political and social transformation of the country.

The president general expressed satisfaction with the high turnout by the people of the community for the registration.

He called on other residents who were yet to register, transfer their cards as well as those who lost theirs to approach the registration centers before the closure on July 31.

Nkwuaku said he embarked on enlightenment and mass mobilisation of residents of the area to participate in the ongoing voter registration saying it accounted for the large turnout.

He said the union executives decided to encourage village and kindred leaders to also carry out massive enlightenment and mobilisation of their kinsmen on the importance of the PVC.

“As a result, we are touring the wards daily, visiting the registration centers, to ensure that eligible persons troop out to get their PVCs.

“We also visited women groups, churches, markets, eatery and parks to make people understand the need for PVC,” he said.

The PG said that there had been no serious challenge so far with the exercise and expressed happiness to the response from the community residents.

“I am happy that my people are responding well and are politically conscious, making the drive easier than when they were reluctant to take active part in political activities,“ he said.

He said that the executive networked with other neighboring communities to ensure they encouraged their people to get registered and be able to vote in their preferred candidates in 2023.

“It is to our own disadvantage if we pay less concern in the politics of our nation and state, so we need to perform that civic duty for good. (NAN)

