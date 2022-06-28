PVC: Kaduna Youth Group takes sensitisation to motor parks

Youth Alive Group (YAG), a Kaduna-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO) on Tuesday took the sensitisation on the need for people to register and obtain Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), to selected motor parks in the metropolis.

Mr Silas Auta, Head of YAG, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the inauguration of the PVC sensitisation at Sabo Motor Park, that the exercise was to complement government’s efforts at educating the people to perform their civic responsibility.

He said that the choice of motor parks for sensitisation was due to the population it attracts, adding that people from different affiliations patronise motor parks.

“It is at the motor parks you find people from different ethnic, religious and social status.

“It is our way of complementing government’s efforts and to effect positive change in governance,” Auta said.

Auta said that the group would also take the sensitisation to some other motor parks within Kaduna metropolis.

He, however, added that the group would not be able to cover all the motor parks due to lack of logistics.

Earlier, Mr Bashir Jatau, an official at the park, told NAN that the YAG initiative was commendable particularly its choice to visit motor parks.

“This would go a long way to increase awareness especially amongst youths.

“Our Union is aware of the exercise and we are fully in support of it,” Jatau added.

Mrs Lami Musa, a passenger at the park, however, urged the group to be apolitical, while cautioning against campaigning for any politician.

“I advise that the sensitisation should stay within the boundaries of its mission knowing full well the volatile nature of our society,” she added. (NAN)

