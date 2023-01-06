PVC: INEC creates additional centres to fast-track collection

By Angela Atabo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it had created more centres to ease the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the FCT.

According to a circular released by the commission on Friday in Abuja, the period set for the collection of the PVCs from the designated centres, is between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15.

It said that the collection of PVCs would thereafter return to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

It listed the venues to include Government Secondary School Garki, Area 10.

The Garki centre comprised Garki Model Primary School, Lagos Street, Garki Village, LEA Primary School Asokoro, Kpaduma I, II and III, Guzape, Kobin Madaki and Kobin Sarki.

Other centres are LEA Primary School, Apo Resettlement Zone C, Apo Resettlement, Apo Mechanic Village, Wumba Village, and Chachuyi Village.

Dutse-Baba (Garki Area), Dakno Village, Durumi III and IV, Yayale Ahmed and Damagaza Area, were also listed as centres within Garki.

Centres under Kabusa are LEA Primary School Kabusa, LEA Primary School Lugbe, Chika, Sauka, Pyakasa, Galadimawa LEA School, Efab, Lokogoma, Sunny Vale and Sun City.

Others included Michido Estate, Kabusa Garden, Nzube Estate, Lokogoma -Dogon Gada, Penthouse, Peace Court, Amasco and Golden Spring Estates.

In Wuse, the circular listed the following centres as Senior Secondary School Wuse Zone III, Maitama Model Primary School, Maitama and Wuse II.

Gwarinpa has Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, Life Camp, LEA Primary School 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa , Gwarinpa Estate, Gishiri, Jahi, Katampe, Mab Global as centres.

Other centres listed in the circular are LEA Primary School Utako, Jabi, Wuye, Piwoyi, Karon-Majigi and Kuchigoro.

In Jiwa, the centre is at G.S.S. Jiwa, for Gui, it is at the Gossa Primary School Gui, Karshi has the Karshi Development Area Secretariat as its centre .

Orozo has the Orozo Primary School as its centre, while Karu has Unguwar Pashei Central Primary School, while Nyanya has Government Secondary School Nyanya as its centre, with LEA Primary School Gwagwa, listed as centre in Gwagwa.

The Bwari Area Council has Science Primary School, Bwari Central, Government Day Secondary School, Kuduru, LEA Primary School Ushafa and Jigo Primary School and Polling Units (PU) 022 to 037 as centres.

“Others are: Dutsen Alhaji LEA Primary School, L.EA Primary School Dawaki, 004 (The largest unit in Dawaki), PUs 064 to 073, PUs 076 and 075.

The circular announced other centres as: Katampe extension by Grand Square, Katampe extension, PU 070, Katampe extension by FCDA office 102, Katampe extension by Zeberced at road junction 103 and Katampe habib estate 104.

Other centres are Katampe Village Square 008, (the largest polling unit in Katampe ), PUs 100, 101, Shishinpe 009 ,105 and Gidan bawa 005.

Mpape has LEA Primary School, Mpape

PU 006 to 007, 077 to 088 , Mpape phase 11 ( 089), Mapa ( 090 ) and Mpape before Setraco road 091, 092.

Also listed as centres in Mpape included Mashafa road, Embrace pharmacy 093, Ansar plaza 095, Jikoko village 096, Ajegunle road settlement 1 & 2, PUs 098, 099, 094 and 097.

Kubwa has LEA Primary School Kubwa II, Mopol Barracks and Polling units 065 to 072.

According to it, Deidei Primary School, Polling units 059, 060 ,061 ,062, 063 ,064, 073, 074 076, 077, 078, 079 ,080, 009, 010 ,011 and 075 are centres .

Byazhin has the LEA Primary School Byazhin, Igu has LEA Primary School Igu, Kawu has LEA Primary School Kawu, Shere has LEA Primary School Shere Koro and l Usuma has LEA Primary School PW as their centres .

Gwagwalada has as its centres, Demonstration Primary School, Dagiri, Primary School, Dagiri town, Ungwan Dodo, Madam Mercy Road, Timber shade and Dagiri II.

The Kutunku Ward has UBE Primary School Kutunku, UBE Primary School Women, Ungwan Fulani, Ungwan Fulani, Ungwan Jeshi and Ungwan Gade as centres .

Under Gwagwalada Staff Quarters Ward, are Gado Nasko Primary School, Phase 3 Primary School and Phase III centres .

Other centres included LEA Primary School Ibwa, LEA Primary School Dobi , LEA Primary School Paiko, Pilot Primary School Tungan Maje and LEA Primary School Zuba.

There is LEA Primary School Ikwa, Yimi Primary school,Tungan Ladan, Shaga/Bassan, Chitumu, Yimi Machida, Gaji,

LEA Primary School Gwako I, Giri Primary School Malauni, University Quarters, Kpesele Town, Shinka and Kosele Extension.

The centres in Abaji included, Central Primary School, Open Space Old Ona’s Palace, Ungwan Maikano, PUs 004,005,006,007 and 008.

Others are, Ungwan Liman, PU 009, Abaji Central Primary school, Sabon Tasha New Development, and Ungwan Nupawa Maternity 009.

“Others are: Ungwan Anyura 010, Isha M Gani, 011 & 012, Sabo Tasha, 013, Road safety quarters 014, Ungwan Hussani Wanzami 015 and 016 ,Abaji South East Primary School , A.U Suleiman 003, A U Suleiman, 007,008, Ungwan Samari II and III, PUs 009 and 010 respectively.

“There is also Agyana/Pandagi 04 LEA Primary School Agyana, LEA Primary School, Pandadi Pandagi 1, PU 002, Pandagi II, PU 009, Nanda, PU 010, Naharati Sabo Primary School Rimba , Rimba Primary School Ebagi 1, PU 001, Ebagi II 007, Rimba I 002, Rimba II 006 and Tupa, 005.

“Other centres are LEA Central Primary School Nuku , Abaji South Primary School Akwai Allah 1, 001, 007 & 007, Akwai Allah II, 007 008, Akwai Allah III, 008 Abaji South east 1, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, Sabo Gari, 015, Low cost, 016, Kekeshi, 017 and 018,’’ it said.

The circular listed the other centres to include, LEA Primary School Alu ,LEA Primary School Mawogi Mawogi 1, 003, Mawogi II, 008, Pagwa 004 ,LEA Central Primary School Yaba ,LEA Primary School Gurdi Yangoji Police station; PUs 001 – 010 and LEA Central Primary School Gawu.

“Centres in the Kuje Area Council are: Science Primary School, Kuje town hall, Old Kuje , Kuje stadium, Emir’s Palace, LEA Primary School Chibiri, UBE Primary School, Chibiri, UBE Primary School, Chibiri, Gudaji, Kuchako Communities and Union Homes.

“Others are: LEA Primary School Gaube, Naval quarters, New settlements, LEA Primary School Kwaku, LEA Primary School Kabi, LEA Primary School Rubochi, Rubochi town hall and New settlement.

“There are also centres at LEA Primary School Gwargwada, LEA Primary School Gudun Karya , LEA Primary School Kujekwa and LEA Primary School Yenche.

“Kwali has its centres at Kwali Pilot Primary School, Lambata primary school, Police Barracks 029, Upper, Niger River Gate 030, Lambata 032, Lambata primary school, 033 and Lambata Health Centre 034.’’

Other centres are: LEA Primary School Yangoji, LEA Primary School Pai, Bako Primary School, Bako primary school, 003, Bako 018 to 023, Dabi 002 to 015, Leleli 004, 008, 025, 026, Ceceyi 005, 029, 030, Leleyi Bassa, Kuchichacha 009, Bogota 016, Dabi bassa 017 and Bako Forest 024.

Others are: LEA Primary School Kilankwa, Sheda Primary School, Sheda 005, 006, 022, Sheda galadima 004, Sheda Galadima 017, Ungwan leman 020, Research centre 023, 024, Shagari quarters, 028, Village Square.

There are also centres at Ugwan Sarki 018 and 027, Health Centre Sheda 021, Ungwan ganagana village square, 025, LEA Primary School Dafa , LEA Primary School Kundu, LEA Primary School Ashara, LEA Primary School Gumbo, LEA Primary School Wako and LEA Primary School Yebu. (NAN)