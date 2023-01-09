PVC collection in Abuja records impressive turnout

By Haruna Salami

Nationwide collection of permanent voters card (PVC) witnessed impressive turnout of prospective

voters anxiously waiting to collect their cards in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In Usuma ward of Bwari Area Council people were seen scrambling to be attended to.

At LEA Primary School, Kubwa 1, the number of voters waiting to collect their card overwhelmed the

few INEC staff present.

A youth, Mr. Kasuni Ojukwu readily volunteered to assist many people by crosschecking their

documents and redirected many to LEA Jaji Street, another collection centre in Kubwa where their cards

were traced to and saved them from wasting precious hours.

The INEC officer, Foluke Ayodele expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Some happy voters who collected their PVC, however declined to talk to the press. One them, a man

about 50 years old, simply said “I’m a civil servant, I can’t talk to press”.

Those who could not collect their cards before the 3 O’clock closing time were asked by Mrs. Foluke to

come back the following day.

The exercise which holds between 9 am – 3 pm commenced on 6 th January will end on 15 th January,

2023.