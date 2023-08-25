Putin holds meeting with Luhansk People’s Republic’s acting head, Pasechnik

By Emmanuel Yashim

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), in the Kremlin.

The meeting has been focused on issues concerning the situation in the LPR.

Putin has told the meeting that the situation “on the line of contact is stable now,” adding that he is amazed by the Ukrainian authorities pushing their citizens into the minefields.

“I sometimes look at what the enemy side does – I get the impression that it is not their people at all, whom they are pushing into the minefields … acting like it is not their citizens at all … But this is their business, their problems,” Putin said.

The president has also said that the present team is doing a good job and will be able to organise the elections in the republic in the current difficult conditions.

He drew attention to the need to establish direct contact with people for feedback, saying that the Russian authorities would contribute to the process with a positive attitude.

The president also said that low income and rising prices were the republic’s main problems.

He added that there are issues with the need to restore the residential complex, social sphere, communications, housing and utilities, as well as industry.

Pasechnik, on his part, told the meeting that an uneasy calm had come very the LPR due to the proximity of the front line.

The republic’s head has added that work is underway to regulate the legal status of institutions, ministries are carrying out tasks under national projects, and the budget system has been set up in the LPR in accordance with Russia’s federal legislation.

The 2023 general elections in Russia will be held on Sept. 10 in 20 regions of the country.

Top officials and lawmakers will be elected to take four vacant seats in Russia’s lower house.

The elections will also be held in the LPR, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. (Sputnik/NAN)

