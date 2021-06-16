Putin-Biden talks may be extended, Russian official says

U.S. President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may extend talks in Geneva if necessary, a top Kremlin official said on Wednesday ahead the -anticipated summit.

“The agenda is so extensive that certainly it be very challenging to limit it to four or five hours talks,’’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told television.

The two leaders are expected to talk top officials present, although they may also hold one-on-one discussions, Peskov said.

“Putin expresses himself clearly in outlining the ‘red lines’ for the Russian Federation, especially in such a difficult conversation that lies ahead today,’’ Peskov quoted as saying by agency TASS. (dpa/NAN)

