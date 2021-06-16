Putin-Biden talks may be extended, Russian official says

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may extend their talks in Geneva if necessary, a top Kremlin official said on Wednesday ahead of the much-anticipated summit.

“The agenda is so extensive that certainly it will be very challenging to limit it to four or five hours of talks,’’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state television.

The two leaders are expected to talk with top officials present, although they may also hold one-on-one discussions, Peskov said.

“Putin expresses himself clearly in outlining the ‘red lines’ for the Russian Federation, especially in such a difficult conversation that lies ahead today,’’ Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS. (dpa/NAN)