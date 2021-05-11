Putin, Biden agree to discuss strategic stability issues, arms control – Envoy

 U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir have agreed to dialogue strategic stability issues, such as arms control and emerging security issues.

Ambassador Robert A. Wood, the U.S. permanent to the Disarmament said .

“President Biden and President have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions a range of arms control and emerging security issues.

“We are in the process of preparing for these discussions,’’ Wood said at the on Disarmament Plenary Thematic Debate.

Biden said last week that a tentative meeting between him and was arranged for June.

The has recently announced that Biden invited Putin to meet in a European country.

Earlier in May, Biden said that he was hoping to meet with Putin in June.

The Kremlin reported that a possible for the meeting was discussed. (Sputnik/NAN)

