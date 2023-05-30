Put all your promises into action— NLC tells Tinubu

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked President Bola Tinubu to ensure a speedy execution of all his policies for the betterment of the country.

The Ondo State Chairman of NLC, Mr Oladele Amoko, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Amoko, who congratulated Tinubu, the 16th president of Nigeria, also advised him to ensure that the removed fuel subsidy funds do not end up in wrong hands “as people are expecting much from the new government”.

According to Amoko, Nigerians are hopeful because Tinubu made a lot of promises both in his inaugural speech on Monday and during his electioneering campaigns.

“If he can afford to and stand by his promises, then we will have a new Nigeria.

“But concerning the petroleum subsidy, there is a need for him to have a stakeholders’ meeting so that all hands will be on deck.

“Because if we remove the subsidy, who are the people to manage the money the government is removing so that it won’t end up in other wrong hands as at used to be.

“If he can do all this , then we are expecting to have a better outing ahead because it won’t be just lip service. We all know that action speaks louder than voice

“Nigerians are tired of grammar, adjective and policies without action. We want the government to put all the policies into action.

“Nigerians are looking forward to what Tinubu is going to do about the promises he made,” the NLC chairman said.(NAN)