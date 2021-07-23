Pupil donates learning materials to school to celebrate exit

A 10-year-old pupil, Miss Chikum Peter-Ihechu, has donated books and other learning materials to Marie Louise School (MLS), Surulere, Lagos, to celebrate her exit from the primary school.

She bought the learning books and other materials from funds she raised from her family members, friends and partners.

The items she donated include novels by local and foreign authors, storybooks, dictionaries, arts material and clocks.

Peter-Ihechu said the donation was her valedictory project aimed to encourage reading among young people.

She also said that the donation was to give back to the school which nurtured her academically and morally in the past eight years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peter-Ihechu donated the books and other materials at the 2021 graduation ceremony of the school.

“This is my valedictory project to give back to this school which has been my second home. My parents enrolled me here when I was two years’ old. I started here from nursery.

“I want children to learn how to read at early age, they should have interest in reading instead of playing with phones, computers or televisions.

“My mother supported me. She sent out messages to family members and friends for support, the response was encouraging,” she said.

Peter-Ihechu appealed to governments to pay more attention to education.

“Parents also need to encourage their children to read books and spend less time on televisions and phones or computers.

“This will help children like me to grow up with values,’’ she said.

The pupil also appealed to well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate organisations to promote reading culture among children through such a donation.

Responding, the Director of the school, Mrs M.C. Ibekwe, praised Peter-Ihechu for the gesture, which she described as outstanding.

Ibekwe said that Peter-Ihechu contributed to education development at a young age, thereby leaving an indelible footprint on the school.

The director also lauded the pupil’s family members, friends and partners for supporting the project.

She called for more support for schools to develop education.

“Our mission statement is to provide quality and affordable all-round education to our pupils by deploying the best in human resources and efficiently utilising resources,’’she said.

Some of the sponsors/partners of Peter-Ihechu said that their involvement was due to the girl’s enthusiasm to encourage young people to learn.

Her uncle, Chief Philip Ihechu, said he was impressed by her interest in academics and philanthropy; hence, his support for the project.

An educationist, Ms Ifeoma Ibe, who also partnered in the project, urged teachers to give their best to pupils.

According to her, a good foundation for pupils will yield positive outcomes, and teachers will benefit from them.

Mrs Lilian Nwokeoma, who also supported the project, said that she identified with it because her daughter did a similar thing and it had been yielding results.

She urged parents to encourage their children to have interest in serving humanity.

Peter-Ihechu’s mentor, Mrs Chidinma Ahanonu-Anyanwu, said she was impressed by her zeal to improve learning.

She advised children to desire to acquire knowledge.

Dr Chinedu Chukwu, a medical practitioner at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, said he was motivated to support the project because education remained the bedrock of development.

He added that supporting Peter-Ihechu would go a long way to encourage her to engage in more laudable projects. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...