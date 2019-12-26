Pupayannis joins peace concert in Anambra

As yuletide festivities continue across the globe, an Abuja-based Musician, Liberty Williams (Pupayannis), says he is set to join other top musicians to entertain residents of Anambra and its environs with top notch musical performances.

Speaking in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, Pupayannis said that the performance would be at the forthcoming “Nigeria Regae Festival’’ in Awka, the state capital.

“This is the maiden edition of the festival; first of its kind in Nigeria, a three-day event which is designed as a Peace Concert.

“ It is set to hold on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 at Alex Ekweme Square in Awka.

“ I will be performing alongside other great artistes from all over the world, and I happen to be the only Abuja- Based musician on the bill,’’ he said.

The musician also said that top traditional rulers from across the country have pledged their full support and participation in the peace concert.

“The Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Alfred Achebe, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Emir Muhammed Sanusi of Kano are fully supportive of the project and are expected to grace the concert,’’ he said.(NAN)